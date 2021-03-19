The Amber Ruffin Show Renewed at Peacock Through September

Yay! Photo: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

Vulture says WHAT?! (In a good way.) In a bit of some much-needed good news, Peacock announced today that it has handed out a renewal to Amber Ruffin’s late-night show, The Amber Ruffin Show. The renewal will keep the series around through September 2021, “marking a full year run for season one,” according to the press release. Today’s news follows a two-week run in which Ruffin’s show also aired on NBC on February 26 and March 5 in Lilly Singh’s time slot, though there’s no indication yet whether that will happen again.

“Amber Ruffin’s unique brand of comedy and effervescent personality allow her to shine on Peacock week after week,” NBC television and streaming exec Katie Hockmeyer said of the news in the release. “Each episode raises the bar with a variety of sketch material that is both culturally relevant and hilarious. We are so fortunate to have Amber at the forefront as Peacock paves the way for late night in the streaming space.” Said Vulture, “We agree!”