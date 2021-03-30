’American Gods’ Is Dead After Third Season on Starz

Photo: Starz

Call now, because the Center of America Motel is about to be completely booked solid. The stars of American Gods will hopefully treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation, now that Starz has canceled the fantasy series, based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 book of the same name. American Gods, which follows Shadow Moon and his fellow deities as the Old Gods and the New Gods vie for domination in the modern world, premiered its third and final season on January 10.

“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country,” a Starz spokesperson told Deadline about the cancellation on Monday.

However, much like some of our best gods, American Gods might be returning in the not-too-distant future. According to Deadline, the series, which stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon and Ian McShane as his scheming father Mr. Wednesday, could return for “an event series or a TV movie” to finish the story set up in Gaiman’s novel. The show’s third season concluded on March 21 with the (seeming) death of Shadow Moon, which Mr. Wednesday then leverages to gain power in the ongoing battle of the gods. Until we have a concrete confirmation of a new American Gods, however, we’re all just going to have to have faith.