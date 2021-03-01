Mysterious Golden Globes Hand Model Revealed

In the middle of all this: Amy. Photo: NBC/YouTube

New bucket-list item acquired: pet Amy Poehler’s hair. Makeup artist Molly R. Stern revealed today on Instagram that she was the mystery hand in Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Golden Globes monologue last night as the comedic duo emceed the awards show in both New York City and Los Angeles. “Psyched to add arm model to my resume!!!” Stern captioned her post on the ceremony. “When Amy Poehler and Tina Fey ask you to participate in their @goldenglobes monologue you most definitely oblige. #ArmModelForHire.” Stern played Fey’s hand petting Poehler across a vertical split screen as Fey joked that “you won’t even notice” they were in separate locations. Stern also did Poehler’s makeup for the show. Maybe she’ll be able to throw an Uno Reverse card and pet Fey’s locks at next year’s ceremony?