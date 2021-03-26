Photo: Fox

Vonda Shepard? Why, we hadn’t thought of that name in years. It’s hard to describe the cultural impact of Ally McBeal’s signature screwball tone to someone who missed the Fox legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart the first time around. Now, you might not have to: according to TVline, 20th Television is reportedly in “the early stages of development” on a “limited series revival” of the hit David E. Kelley series, which ran from 1997 to 2002 and won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 1997 and 1998, as well as an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy series in 1999.

According to Deadline, Flockhart, who starred as the navel-gazing titular lawyer and employee of Boston’s horniest law firm Cage & Fish, has reportedly been approached to return for the potential reboot, but “there have been no formal talks.” Ally McBeal also costarred Peter MacNicol, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Portia de Rossi, Lucy Liu, and Jane Krakowski, with stars like Robert Downey Jr., Regina Hall, and James Marsden joining in the latter seasons. Oh, also, the show had a dancing baby that gyrated to Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” and served as a hallucinatory remind of Ally’s biological clock. It was one of the internet’s truly viral memes? You know what, you have to see it to really understand it.