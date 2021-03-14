Watch Silk Sonic’s Seductive, ’60s-Inspired Grammys Performance

Is it hot in here or are we just experiencing feelings we haven’t felt since before the pandemic? At this year’s Grammys Awards, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars performed their sexy new track as duo Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open.” Wearing sleek brown suits and channeling the Motown kings within themselves, the two multi-talented musicians made this year’s virtual awards feel vintage. The performance was made complete with smooth choreography and swaying backup singers. While Silk Sonic isn’t up for any awards at this years’ ceremony, they both boast previous wins. Most recently, Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic swept the 2018 awards, winning R&B Album, Song, Record, and Album of the Year. Later in the show, the duo honored legend Little Richard with a performance of his 1950s hits “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly Miss Molly,” Bruno on vocals and Anderson on drums. Try to watch Silk Sonic without developing a crush above.

