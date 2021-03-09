Annie Murphy Joins Russian Doll’s Season 2 Time Loop

Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Great casting. What a concept! Schitt’s Creek star and future sitcom wife Annie Murphy has joined the Russian Doll cast for season two, where she’ll be starring alongside Natasha Lyonne as the Lower East Side time-loop story continues. Deadline reports that no additional intel other than Murphy’s casting is available, such as who her character will be, what timeline(s) she’ll pop up in, or if she’ll be able to hang out with Oatmeal the cat. However, the season began filming in earnest last week. While initially presented as a miniseries upon its release in February 2019, Lyonne later said that the journey of her character, Nadia, was always set up to be a three-season arc and that “Nadia was a presence throughout all three of them.” She also teased that Russian Doll’s second season would be “the same show, just weirder.” Take note, Emmy voters.