Ariana Grande is switchin’ positions with fellow pop millennial Nick Jonas and joining the next season of The Voice. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer shared a photo of herself sitting in one of the NBC singing competition’s spinning chairs. “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that Jonas would be missed.

“Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity, and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists,” NBC exec Jenny Groom said in a release. John Legend also sent a warm welcome on Twitter to his new co-worker, writing that he was “[s]o excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!” He, Kelly Clarkson (who recently blessed us with an Ari cover), and Blake Shelton are all regular coaches on the show. In the release, Grande revealed that she has been a huge fan of The Voice for a long time. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level,” she said. We’re also excited to see, à la her My Everything album cover, what new ways she’ll come up with to sit in a chair.