Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Following weeks of allegations against him, Armie Hammer has reportedly been dropped from director Amma Asante’s The Billion Dollar Spy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hammer was to have starred as CIA agent Brad Reid across from Mads Mikkelsen’s Soviet engineer Adolf Tolkachev in the upcoming Cold War Thriller for Walden Media.

The film is only the most recent project Hammer has either left or been dismissed from after alleged graphic sexual messages, some describing BDSM and cannibalism fantasies, leaked online earlier this year. Since then, several women have accused the actor of emotional and sexual misconduct. Most recently, a woman known only by her first name, Effie, accused Hammer of violently raping her on April 24, 2017, as well as slamming her head against a wall. The Los Angles Police Department subsequently confirmed to the L.A. Times that a police report was filed against the actor over the incident in February.

Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler has denied all accusations of sexual abuse on the actor’s behalf, and asserts the encounter between Hammer and Effie was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” Since January, the mounting allegations have led to Hammer’s exit from Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, Paramount+’s The Offer, and Starz’s Gaslit, in addition to being dropped by his agency WME.