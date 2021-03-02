Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 10 Favorite Children’s Books

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo: Mimmo Frassineti/Agf/Shutterstock

Bookseller One Grand Books asks celebrities to name the ten titles they’d take to a desert island, and since 2017, they’ve been sharing the results with Vulture. Today we have a twist on the list courtesy of their newest shop, Little Grand. The children’s bookstore will provide curated lists recommending children’s books by those who love the genre. Today, Pulitzer Prize–winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen, whose new book, The Committed, is out now, shares his list.

Baby Beluga, by Raffi
The book is based on a song by Raffi that is lovely and memorable, and I like to sing it while I read the book to my children.