Of Course Bad Bunny Will Wrestle at Wrestlemania This Year

Photo: Getty Images

Good Lord, it’s Bad Bunny’s music! Which makes sense, seeing as how he’s a musician. What makes less sense, at least if you haven’t been following the Puerto Rican rapper’s slow, methodical transformation into a WWE great, is his decision to…wrestle at Wrestlemania? That being said, during Monday evening’s Monday Night Raw, wrestler The Miz challenged the YHLQMDLG singer to square-off in the ring on April 10, and Bad Bunny readily accepted. Oh, and he also attacked The Miz with a guitar, because he is a showman above all else.

“I accept your challenge, bitch. I’ll see you at Wrestlemania,” Bad Bunny confirmed, putting himself in the catbird seat to potentially win both a Best Latin Pop or Urban Album Grammy and a Wrestlemania title in the same year. If he does, we should come up with a new EGOT. WGOT? EGOT? Either way, we’ll keep the Oscar in there, since we know Bad Bunny will get there eventually.