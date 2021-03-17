The BBC Is Working On a #FreeBritney Documentary of Its Own

Britney Spears. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Imagea

Following the viral success of Framing Britney Spears, the FX-Hulu documentary that got the world reassessing its treatment of Britney Spears, the BBC has announced its own documentary following the pop star and her controversial conservatorship. Britney (working title) will follow BAFTA-winning BBC journalist Mobeen Azhar as he travels from Kentwood, Louisiana, Britney’s hometown, to Los Angeles, speaking to fans behind the #FreeBritney movement. Per Deadline, Azhar attends a court hearing and meets those closest to the singer. For over a decade, Spears’s father, Jamie, has been her court-appointed conservator, controlling her finances and career. Fans are convinced the arrangement no longer serves the singer, some spinning theories that she’s being held against her will, sharing secret messages in her Instagram posts. On November 10, a judge opposed Britney’s request to remove her father as conservator of her estate, instead appointing her choice, Bessemer Trust, as co-conservator. At the time, her lawyer said Spears is “afraid of her father” and “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

“I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship,” Azhar said in a release obtained by Deadline “I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who’ve had a front row seat in Britney’s life. This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships.” Britney is set to air on BBC 2.