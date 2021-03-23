Bethenny Frankel’s Divorce Is Finally Finalized

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

More than eight years after first splitting with her ex-husband, Bethenny Frankel is officially a single woman again. The former Real Housewives of New York cast member finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy on January 20, “Page Six” recently confirmed. The couple married in March 2010, inspiring the RHONY spinoff series Bethenny Getting Married?, which became Bethenny Ever After and ran for three seasons. Frankel and Hoppy filed for divorce in 2013, but the process was held up by custody disputes (they share one daughter, Bryn), financial settlements, and stalking and harassment charges that Frankel brought against Hoppy in 2017. During her prolonged divorce, Frankel returned to RHONY in 2015 and left the series again in 2019. On Watch What Happens Live in September 2020, she reminded a shocked Andy Cohen — and the rest of us, equally shocked — that the divorce proceedings were still ongoing, as Cohen inquired about marriage plans with her boyfriend Paul Bernon.

And speaking of! Frankel split with Bernon shortly after that WWHL appearance, but it didn’t take long for the couple to reunite this past January. This week, just a day before news of her divorce emerged, Frankel was spotted wearing a massive ring on the beach in Florida, also per “Page Six.” She’s already done her RHONY return — is now the time for a Bethenny Ever After revival?

Update, 11 a.m.: So much for officially single. Bethenny Frankel is engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon, People confirmed, just hours after news of her divorce emerged. Who needs a new RHONY trailer when all this news is keeping us more than fed?