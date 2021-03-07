Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Late Fan with ‘Love On Top’ Medley

Photo: PA Images via Getty Images

Beyoncé released a tribute medley in honor of her late fan, 13-year-old Lyric Chanel, who died from brain cancer on Friday. The tribute includes a video montage of Chanel over an a cappella medley of “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo,” and “Love On Top,” sung by Beyoncé. She closes the tribute by saying, “I love you with all my heart.” Chanel, who gained a large online following over her two years of illness with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma, received a bouquet from Beyoncé back in September, after posting a video of herself singing “Love On Top.” Chanel’s family thanked Beyoncé on Instagram on Saturday, writing, “I’m so grateful that Lyric was able to hear you sing to her before she left this world.”