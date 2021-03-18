Billie Eilish Snatches Her Own Wig, Confirming Fan Suspicions

Billie Eilish. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s signature green hair will never be forgotten … and that’s because girl’s got it safe on a mannequin head at home. After fans raised suspicions that her iconic green and black hair is actually a wig following her Grammys appearance Sunday, Eilish posted a TikTok late Wednesday to confirm it. In a short clip set to her Rosalia collab “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” Billie pulled up the hairline and burst out laughing. Speculation was first-set off at the Grammy Awards when she covered her hairline with a crystal headpiece and a bucket hat. Oldest trick in the book. Then, early in the day on Wednesday, she revealed a shaggy new blonde look, which pushed suspicions into overdrive. “YO THE BILLIE STANS WERE RIGHT,” reads one comment on her TikTok, with over 36K likes. Everything you know isn’t a lie. The truth is, her hair was green at one point. According to her hairdresser on Instagram, it took six weeks to get all the black out of Miss Eyelash’s hair (hence the wig) and leave it healthy enough to do this majestic hair flip. Either way, fans are feeling bamboozled. React to their reactions below.

billie eilish taking off her wig and revealing her blonde hair is the real life version of hannah montana taking off hers.



i love when life imitates art. pic.twitter.com/5Gt30ZdK0Q — mike (@mike_aktas) March 17, 2021

Billie Eilish removing that green wig: pic.twitter.com/YPv3yB89RL — manu (@ermansant) March 18, 2021

Now Billie if this blonde a wig imma-@billieeilish pic.twitter.com/ieLmjurhef — KAYLA (@kay_chelle_) March 18, 2021