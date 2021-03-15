Billie Eilish Is More Shocked Than You She Won Record of the Year Again

The 63rd Annual Grammys were…good, right? Sunday’s ceremony definitely eschewed on-camera awards presentations for a truly stacked lineup of performers, but then, somehow, the acceptances we did get to see gave us everything, from inadvertent curse words to Beyoncé tearing up over Megan Thee Stallion. And to close out the evening, Ringo Starr awarded Record of the Year to Billie Eilish and brother Finneas for “Everything I Wanted,” to which the pair reacted with such bug-eyed, head-grabbing comical shock, we can’t help but declare the whole night a success.

“This is really embarrassing for me,” Billie explained on-stage to fellow nominee Megan Thee Stallion, after she came to terms with her win. “Megan, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, there’s no way they’re going to chose me. I was like, ‘it’s hers!’ You deserve this.” Laughed Eilish, “Genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?” And everyone did!

The win is, of course, Billie’s second Record of the Year win in a row, with 2020’s ROTY Grammy going to “Bad Guy,” also with Finneas. (Roberta Flack also won back-to-back in 1973 and 1974, as did U2 in 2001 and 2002.) “Thank you to the Academy. Thank you to Ringo,” concluded the singer, “Thank you to my brother Finneas. Thanks for doing this. Thank you. I love you.” See you next year, Billie! Probably!