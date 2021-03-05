In the latest addition to the JACU (the Judd Apatow Cinematic Universe), Billy Eichner’s new romantic comedy, Bros, will premiere on August 12, 2022, Variety reported today. The Universal film is to be directed by Neighbors’ Nick Stoller and produced by Eichner himself and, of course, Apatow in an extension of his prior work with romantic comedies like The Big Sick and Trainwreck. As first reported in 2019, the movie will focus on two gay men who struggle with commitment issues but try to have a relationship. Eichner’s co-star has not yet been announced, but we have a lot of theories. Some real pitches include Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Russell Tovey, and Jonathan Groff, though in a dream world, it would be Elena. We’d take a falling-in-love montage as they sprint through the streets of New York City any day.
Let’s Go, Lesbians: Billy Eichner Rom-com to Premiere in Summer 2022
Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS