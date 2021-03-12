Everything’s coming up roses for Blackpink’s Rosé. The K-pop singer made her solo debut with the project R, out March 12. R is led by anthemic single “On the Ground,” which also comes with a music video, finding Rosé looking glamorous as ever among flames and explosions. The project’s other track is the stripped-back ballad “Gone,” which Rosé first performed at Blackpink’s livestream “The Show” in January. Rosé isn’t the first Blackpink member to release solo music, after Jennie previously released her song “Solo” in 2018. R — sung fully in English — comes after Blackpink dropped their first Korean full-length, The Album, last October. Rosé will perform solo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 16.

Related