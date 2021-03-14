Blue Ivy Is Officially a Grammy Winner

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Update, March 14: That’s Grammy winner Blue Ivy Carter to you. Blue Ivy won her first-ever Grammy award on March 14, in Best Music Video for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” video. The nine-year-old (making her the second-youngest winner in Grammy history, behind The Peasall Sisters’ Leah Peasall who won at age 8 for her credit on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack) shares the win alongside Saint Jhn, Wizkid, and the video’s directors and producers — along with her mother/client, of course. Surely it’s just the first of many to come.

Original post: After the Recording Academy released their 2021 Grammy nominations in November, hew and cry went up (at least, in the Vulture Slack) about the noticeable absence of Blue Ivy Carter’s name from mom Beyoncé’s Best Music Video nomination for “Brown Skin Girl,” despite being credited as a featured artist on the track. In fact, you can hear Blue Ivy’s vocals, and see her patty-cake skills, in the song’s music video, which dropped on August 24, right here. Well, as AP reports, Blue Ivy is as of this week a Grammy nominee, her name having been recently added to the nomination on the Record Academy’s Grammy website.

Nigerian singer WizKid, who joins Bey and her daughter on the song, has also been added to the nomination, which initially only featured Beyoncé’s name. However, SAINt JHN, who also sings on “Brown Skin Girl,” remains absent. You can hear his voice harmonizing with Blue Ivy at the very beginning of the track, though he does not appear in the music video.