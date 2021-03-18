Grammy Winner Blue Ivy Carter Shows Off Her New Gold Sippy Cup

Blue Ivy Carter surrounded by fans. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

What else is a 9-year-old supposed to do with her gold-plated gramophone statuette? Grammy winner Blue Ivy Carter celebrated her win on Sunday night in the coolest way, taking a page out of her dad Jay-Z’s book. Her mom, Beyoncé — you may be aware of her — posted a video with highlights from music’s biggest night, including her record-breaking 28th Grammy via Best R&B Performance and her Best Rap Song win with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage Remix,” finishing off with Blue Ivy’s victory photo shoot. Wearing a plastic crown — word to Biggie — Blue sips out of her Grammy for Best Music Video using a blue paper straw.

The pics are a kid-friendly homage to 2013 photos of Jay-Z drinking cognac out of one of the three awards he won that night. At the time, fun-haters thought it was disrespectful to the Grammys. Eight years later, “Fuck the Grammys” is a more popular opinion. The eldest Carter kid has earned the right to talk her … crap. Blue Ivy won in Best Music Video for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” visual, making her the second-youngest Grammy winner in history. She shares the win with her mom, Saint Jhn, Wizkid, and the video’s directors and producers. Artists like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and now Blue challenge the Recording Academy to broaden their imaginations — so what if they broaden the usage of an otherwise useless statue? Congratulations to Grammy winner Blue Ivy Carter. Don’t forget to share with Rumi and Sir.