Bonnaroo Is Back With Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Lil Baby Leading 2021 Lineup

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

That déjà vu you’re feeling? It’s real. This year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has its official lineup and it probably looks familiar. After being canceled last fall and pushed to September 2–5, the music festival has managed to secure its headliners. Grand Ole Opry (and special guests), Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator, and Lana Del Rey will each take the main stage across the four-day weekend. Run the Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Incubus, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, and more will also be in attendance at the Tennessee festival. Tickets go on sale on March 31 at 1 p.m. You can read the full lineup below.

We’re going back to The Farm. 🔥Tickets On-Sale TODAY at 12pm CT! Secure your GA, GA+, VIP or Platinum 4-Day Tickets starting at just $35 down. #Bonnaroo 🙌🌈 https://t.co/H6gIbdFpSj ✨ pic.twitter.com/oywCcWWREI — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 31, 2021

Bonnaroo’s 2020 attempt was postponed to September 24–27 from June and then canceled, along with Coachella, Glastonbury, and any other crowded event you were planning on going to. Though they initially eyed a June 2021 date, the organizers announced the weekend of September 2–5 last fall. While Coachella hasn’t made official plans, Governors Ball is set for September 24–26 in New York, and Pitchfork Festival in Chicago is reportedly taking place September 10-12. Flower crowns at the ready.