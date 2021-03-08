Brandy and Her Vocal Cords to Star in Hip-Hop Drama Queens

A queen. Photo: Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Shutterstock

What’s this? A glimmer of hope beyond the horizon? Grammy winner Brandy will star opposite Eve and Naturi Naughton in the new ABC pilot Queens, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (How any show with a cast like this is not immediately picked up for multiple seasons is a question for essays to come.) Queens, created by Scandal veteran Zahir McGhee, is centered around four women in their 40s who reunite to bring back their ’90s hip-hop group, the Nasty Bitches. Brandy will play Naomi, formerly known as Xplicit Lyrics, who thought her undeniable talent would make her the Beyoncé of the group when they broke up. Twenty years of hustling later, Beyoncé, sweetie, she’s so sorry. The Nasty Bitches reunion puts her back in touch with both the love of her life and the bandmate who stole him. Meanwhile, she’s determined to fix her strained relationship with her daughter. Brandy, whose own album B7 dropped last year, will also contribute riffs and runs to Queens. The vocalist and Power players Eve and Naughton are joined by Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love), who plays a rising artist. Brandy’s back on TV, Cinderella’s on Disney+, and more impossible things are happening every day.