Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Wrote Her a Letter in 2007 Asking for Help

Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

In yet another upsetting footnote, Sharon Stone said Britney Spears once wrote her “a very long and important and poignant letter” asking for help back in 2007, around the time that Spears went through a heavily tabloid-ized breaking point in the public eye. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress said that she received the letter when she was also going through a difficult time in her life and couldn’t provide any immediate help to Spears. “And the true fact of it is it’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances, and handling you,” Stone explained. “There’s a huge breaking point, and there’s a point where you get broken.” Stone, who has experienced misconduct in the industry and survived several near-death encounters, told Kelly Clarkson that she understands how hard it is to regain control after a “very awful” period in life.

Spears recently wrote in an Instagram post that she was “embarrassed” by the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which has brought increased scrutiny to the status of her conservatorship and the discourse surrounding her life. She also previously spotlighted Stone in an Instagram post as one of the women who have “truly inspired” her life and always “add a spark” to her day.