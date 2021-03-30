Britney Spears Says She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ By NYT Documentary

Photo: WireImage

Britney Spears has directly addressed the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which sparked widespread conversation on the #FreeBritney movement after its premiere in February. In the caption accompanying a video Spears posted to Instagram of herself dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy,” she explained that she has felt “speculated, watched, and judged really my whole life.” She goes on to write, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes!” Spears concludes with, “Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.” This is the first time Spears has directly spoken out about Framing Britney Spears, though she did post a clip from a performance of “Toxic” on social media days after the documentary’s premiere with the caption, “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!”