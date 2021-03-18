Photo: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

More than a decade after Brittany Murphy died at the age of 32, HBO Max has ordered a documentary exploring the legacy she left behind. The streaming service announced today that the two-part doc will provide an “in-depth and intimate” look at the late actress’s life by featuring new interviews with her loved ones and never-before-seen archival footage. It also promises to dive deeply into the “mysterious circumstances surrounding Murphy’s tragic death” at her Los Angeles home in 2009, which was determined at the time as being caused by pneumonia, iron-deficiency anemia, and “multiple drug intoxication.” Murphy’s widower, Simon Monjack, died in 2010 at the same location under similar conditions. “I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,” director Cynthia Hill said in a statement. “I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.”