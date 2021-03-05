Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Are Slow-Jam Kings on ‘Leave the Door Open’

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are about to turn the world into their groupies. Their first single as duo Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open,” is a smooth bedroom classic that calls back to ’70s slow jams. “I ain’t playin’ no games / Every word that I say / Is coming straight from the heart / So if you tryna lay in these arms,” Mars offers, “Imma leave the door open.” *already blushing* The music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, transports Silk Sonic to a Motown studio, where the vibes are immaculate, complete with Kangols and amber shades. “Leave the Door Open” is out today, along with their forthcoming album’s intro track featuring special guest, music legend Bootsy Collins. “Fellas, I hope you got something in your cup,” Collins introduces the album. “And, ladies, don’t be afraid to make your way to the stage for a band that I named Silk Sonic.” According to a release, the king of bass lines did indeed bless them with the name for their duo. The full-length project, An Evening With Silk Sonic, arrives later this year. Mars hasn’t released a solo album since 2016’s Grammy-award magnet 24K Magic; Anderson .Paak’s Ventura came out in 2019, two years after he and Mars toured together in 2017. Let the swag wash over you in the “Leave the Door Open” video above.

