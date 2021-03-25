Bryce Hall Knows You’re ‘Obsessed,’ But Really, He Didn’t Cheat on Ex Addison Rae

Bryce Hall knows you’re “Obsessed” with his relationship with She’s All That actress and fellow TikTok star Addison Rae, so he took to YouTube Thursday to clarify a few things: the pair broke up about a month ago, he did not cheat despite the gossip you might have heard, and, despite Hall initiating the split, he and Rae remain friends that talk “like, everyday.”

Said Hall in a video titled “we broke up.” posted to his channel, “Both of us are going through a shit ton of things right now behind-the-scenes that we don’t necessarily comfortably want to talk about, to a camera especially. With all that stress, we’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways. I don’t want to be painted as the bad guy in this situation, at all. I think everything on social media has been exploded way out of proportion.”

“I’ll be honest. I ended it,” Hall says about their break-up on Thursday’s episode of BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, elaborating on what precipitated the split. “I was completely stressed out with… dude, I paid so much money in lawyer fees to get all this bullshit off of my plate.” The “bullshit” in question, he clarifies, was the rumor that he slept with model and adult film actress Dana Wolf during a trip to Las Vegas. When asked if Rae believed he hadn’t cheated on her, Hall says, “Yeah, she did, but at the same time, it was like, the trust wasn’t fully there.” Clarifies Hall, “She knows I didn’t cheat.” He then goes on to allege the cheating gossip was part of a $75,000 extortion attempt, which, of course, is where the lawyers come in.

And as for the rumor that Hall cheated on Addison Rae with Josie Canseco, well, the Sway House resident says they’re just “vibing” at the moment. “Me and Josie are just good friends,” he says, but admits he’s definitely been dating since he and Rae broke up. Either way, don’t worry; Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are still on good terms. Like, maybe more than good terms. “We talk occasionally,” laughs Hall. “Like, everyday.”