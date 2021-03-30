BTS Condemn Anti-Asian Violence: ‘We Will Stand Together’

BTS. Photo: AMA2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

The men of BTS released a powerful joint statement Tuesday condemning the anti-Asian violence rising across the United States and opening up about their own experiences with racism. The K-pop stars — Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, who all range in age from 23 to 28 — spoke out about being “mocked” and called derogatory slurs. “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians,” they wrote in a message on Twitter in Korean and English. “We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.” They continued saying they felt “anger” in response to the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes and following the deadly spa shootings in Georgia. Of the eight victims, six Asian women were killed. “We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason,” they wrote. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.” Social justice has become part of BTS and their ARMY’s mission. Last year, the fans raised $1 million to match the band’s donation to Black Lives Matter. “We stand against racial discrimination,” BTS finished. “We condemn violence. You, I, and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”