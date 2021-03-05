Photo: Paul Rovere/Getty Images

According to the state’s recently-updated “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” COVID-19 safety plan, California’s “outdoor ballparks, stadiums and theme parks,” which would include Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, have been given the okay to reopen beginning on April 1, provided they operate with “significantly reduced capacity, mandatory masking, and other public health precautions,” with attendance “limited to in-state visitors.” Each reopening must adhere to the state’s color-based COVID-case tier rubric to determine what capacity will be considered safe. For example, if Orange County is in the Red tier for coronavirus cases come April 1, Disneyland could reopen at a 15% capacity, and so on.

“With case rates and hospitalizations significantly lower, the arrival of three highly effective vaccines, and targeted efforts aimed at vaccinating the most vulnerable communities, California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible,” Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a release from the California Department of Public Health. “Even with these changes, California retains some of the most robust public health protocols in the country.”

Of course, just because California’s amusement parks and stadiums can throw open their doors the first day of next month ,doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all prepared to unlock their gates that specific day. In a statement posted to Twitter Friday, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock seemed to temper eager park-goers’ expectations with a promise to share “an opening date soon.”

“We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community,” said Potrock. “With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon.”