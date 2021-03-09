Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper to Have a Diamond Song

“Bodak Yellow” has officially sold over 10 million copies. Photo: Alex Pesantes/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Cardi B can buy as many bloody shoes as she wants now. Last night, the Recording Industry Association of America dropped the news that Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” is now certified diamond, having sold over 10 million (!!) copies — and that she’s the first female rapper in history to do it. In a video posted on Twitter, Cardi found out as a team member pulled a sheet off the record. “It’s diamond? For real?” she asked. “For real?” “Bodak Yellow” has already smashed records — the song first landed Cardi in the top ten, making her the first female rapper to do so since Nicki Minaj, and was at one point the longest-running Billboard No. 1 song by a female rapper (only recently beaten by Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”) With a Grammys performance slated for this Sunday and a possible 2021 album drop, you could say Cardi was born to flex.