In the week leading up to Sunday’s Grammy Awards, much of the conversation around the ceremony has been dominated by The Weeknd’s decision to boycott the music awards all together, after his hit record After Hours was snubbed by the Recording Academy. “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he declared. On Saturday, however, Cardi B took to Twitter to give some love to the talented Black artists who did receive Grammy nominations this year, asking her fans to please congratulate potentially lesser-known independent performers, in addition to their own personal favs.

“I do feel that there were some albums, and songs that should have been considered for nominations. Maybe by next year they will get it right,” wrote Cardi. “However let’s not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent black artists this year that don’t get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other awards shows.” She goes on to namecheck performers like Chika, D Smoke, Royce 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Jean and Marcus Baylor, Luke James, Gregory Porter, Giveon, Ant Clemons, Robert Glasper, Free Nationals, and Thundercat.

Wrote the “WAP” singer, “It’s frustrating sometimes to work and work on your craft and you feel overlooked because you might not look like others, are not mixxy so you not always around other artists, you rap or sing about different material, you stay out of drama and the media or yet still not as popular.” Says Cardi, “However you’re a talented-ass fuck and one day you wake up and you find out you’re nominated and got a notice from one of the biggest awards show purely cause of your TALENT!”

Concludes the “Up” singer, “Soo besides all the bullshit let’s not forget to congratulate all these artists. This is their moment too and they been working their ass off with no exposure. And let’s not overshadow it with feelings cause your favorite might not be on the list. Congrats guys and good luck on the Grammys. You deserve it.”