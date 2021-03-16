Cardi B Thanks ‘Candy’ Owens and Fox News for the Free ‘WAP’ Promotion

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

No matter how much editing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion did to “WAP,” it was never going to be enough for Fox News. The rappers cleaned up their filthy hit just enough to perform it on March 14’s Grammys, even bleeping out such suggestive phrases as “bucket” and “little dangly thing” — along with, of course, the titular phrase. Still, they gave Fox News something to talk about the following night, with Candace Owens telling Tucker Carlson the “WAP” performance contributed to “a weakening of American society.” (No, “WAP” doesn’t actually stand for “Weakened American Public.”) “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!!” Cardi tweeted in response to a clip of Owens’s appearance. “Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy,” Cardi added in another tweet. “She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales 😜 STREAM ‘UP’ AND ‘WAP.’” In another response to the Fox clip, Cardi added, “Wow. Imagine if ‘WAP’ caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism, or bad government? !! THAT WOULD BE SO ICONIC !!!”

Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap https://t.co/g7AX947RMb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales 😜 STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Wow .Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats , terrorism, racism or bad government? !! THAT WOULD BE SO ICONIC !!! STREAM UP / WAP https://t.co/raiJhaw9JU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Eventually, Cardi’s tweets made their way to Candy herself. Candy accused Cardi — calling her by her birth name, Belcalis — of encouraging “young women to strip themselves of dignity,” in a quote tweet. “I don’t know why Candy is so bothered by ‘WAP.’ I was just inspired by our former First Lady,” Cardi tweeted in response, with a nude-model photo of Melania Trump she scribble-censored over. When Candy then asked about Cardi’s “obsession with the Trump family,” Cardi replied, “I’m obsessed she’s my idol 😍 She showed me I can be naked, perform ‘WAP,’ and still be a First Lady one day !”

I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP.I was just inspired by our former First Lady 😔. Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum.Any exposure will help .Love you candy 😘STREAM UP. pic.twitter.com/xX03q6YosN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

I’m obsessed she’s my idol 😍 She showed me I can be naked perform wap and still be a First Lady one day ! ....wait so only White women can be naked and show their sexuality and evolve in their 30s but I can’t ? Wow America is soo unfair .To think this was the land of the free. https://t.co/f36x5a7H3H — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

As of press time, Cardi and Candy’s back-and-forth is still going strong. Not even an old Candy tweet about Cardi can put this beef to bed (although she was right, Cardi does believe in freedom). If you need us, we’ll be streaming “WAP” and “Up” and awaiting the day we get First Lady Cardi B.

Candy stop blaming my label for me being sexual .Before I got signed to a label I was very much open to my https://t.co/0hLsSs1jr4 knew I was https://t.co/ZnDzQAx4wb WATCHED ME in love & hip hop .You knew all of that yet you still ENDORSE ME ON THIS TWEET .YOU DID ! Case close ! https://t.co/uUq99l76YF pic.twitter.com/UdxRmVXaKa — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021