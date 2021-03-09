CBS to Rebroadcast Oprah Interview with Meghan and Harry

Photo: CBS

Just in case you weren’t one of the 17 million people who tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey interview Meghan and Harry this past Sunday, CBS has made the (obvious, smart) move to rebroadcast the special this Sunday, March 12. Last Sunday’s interview garnered the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special this year, which is no surprise, considering the incredible number of bombshells dropped by Meghan and Harry both, along with the happy news that they’re expecting a girl this summer. For those of us who somehow still haven’t seen the special, or for those of us who simply want to re-experience the sweet dopamine rush of Harry calling out his father for not returning his calls, the interview will re-air on CBS this Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m.