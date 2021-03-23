Chevy Chase Returns From 5-Week Hospitalization to Complain About TV ‘Sh*theads’

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Actor and comedian Chevy Chase, famously a friendly chap who has been streets ahead of comedy in recent years, is currently recuperating after a five-week stint at a hospital. Chase told “Page Six” that a “heart issue” snuck up on him and he’s now doing his best to rest at his Westchester home. “These are my first few days home. I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I’m feeling good,” he explained. “So, for now, I’m around the house. Not going anywhere.” With the pandemic restricting him from going into the great outdoors, though, Chase has been watching a considerable amount of television, which is making his recovery process all the more miserable. “I read. Turn on TV. Watch the news. All drek,” he said. “I see actors, comedians, producers, screenwriters working and, God bless them, but I don’t see anything great on television. It all became a generation of shitheads laughing at the world. The humor today’s giving the next generation worse stuff than they already have in their own lives. It drives me nuts.” Oh, like a certain former co-star?