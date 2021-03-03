Chris Harrison to Explain Himself on Good Morning America

Photo: ABC via Getty Images

Chris Harrison, who is very familiar with the hot seat, will sit down with Michael Strahan this week on Good Morning America to address the controversy surrounding his defense of Bachelor contestant Rachel Kirkconnell. Per Deadline and Extra, Harrison will discuss the events surrounding his temporary hiatus from the franchise. The news follows the announcement of Emmanuel Acho as Harrison’s replacement on the upcoming The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, as well as the recent statement from Bachelor producers regarding the online harassment of Rachel Lindsay. “As Executive Producers of The Bachelor Franchise we would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed towards Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable,” the statement reads in part. Harrison announced he would be stepping back from the franchise back in February following the backlash to his comments defending Kirkconnell in an interview with Lindsay.