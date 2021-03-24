Chrissy Teigen Announces Departure from Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has announced her departure from Twitter, writing in a Twitter thread on Wednesday night, “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.” Teigen continued, “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.” She goes on to explain that, “I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!”
Teigen also encouraged her followers “to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.” She concludes by admitting that, “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them,” but ultimately she hasn’t been able to learn “how to block out the negativity.” Teigen, a prolific Tweeter who has built a brand off of her online presence, is no stranger to Twitter controversy, and has deactivated her account in the past. It’s unclear at this time whether Teigen’s departure from the platform will be permanent, or if she will delete or deactivate her account. Read Teigen’s full thread below.