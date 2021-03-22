Claudia Conway Brought Her Mom and a New Look to Her American Idol Performance

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC

American Idol has closed the book on the beautiful mess that is auditions, meaning it’s time to head to Hollywood — and check in on Claudia Conway, who earned her very own golden ticket a few weeks ago. Claudia debuted a new brown-haired look in Hollywood, which she called “a little change,” but judge Katy Perry dubbed “a transformation.” “I’ve been trying to establish my own identity for a while,” she added in a confessional, before her performance of Bishop Briggs’s “River.” Claudia’s rendition earned a standing ovation from her mother Kellyanne, who, yes, was in the audience supporting her daughter (or just saving face on live TV after allegedly leaking a topless photo of her daughter in January). Host Ryan Seacrest alluded to Kellyanne as “no stranger to voting, something fundamental to the Idol process,” which is certainly a way to spin working for the Trump administration. “It is okay for you to have different views than the people you love,” Claudia added ahead of the performance. (And those views aren’t just political, as we saw Kellyanne tell Claudia her singing was flat ahead of the performance.)

After Claudia made it to the next round, Kellyanne gave her daughter an enthusiastic hug — before taking the chance to prove her own musical bona fides, as one does in Hollywood. “She thinks I can’t sing,” she said, launching into a few bars of Alicia Keys’s “Girl on Fire.” Be glad that part didn’t make the clip below.