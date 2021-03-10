Wait, the Cocaine-Bear Movie Is Actually Called Cocaine Bear?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

We look away from Twitter for one minute — one minute! — to make* dinner** last night, and suddenly everyone’s talking about some Cocaine Bear. Is it an animal on the loose in Los Feliz? A long-forgotten Conan bit? Even better: It’s an upcoming thriller, based on a true story, titled Cocaine Bear. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to produce Cocaine Bear, and The Hollywood Reporter announced that Elizabeth Banks will direct Cocaine Bear. What true story is the movie Cocaine Bear about? Cocaine Bear is based on a 1985 incident in Kentucky when a 175-pound black bear ate over 70 pounds of cocaine that was stashed in a duffle bag. “The bear was later found dead of an apparent drug overdose,” according to THR. Cocaine Bear was previously set to be directed by the Ready or Not team. No word yet on who will be cast as the eponymous Cocaine Bear, but it’s gotta be Bart the Bear 2, right? That guy’s in everything.

*order **Popeyes