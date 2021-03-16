Who Said It: Colin Jost in Coming 2 America or Colin Jost in Tom & Jerry?

We are living in the golden age of streaming cinema. That is, if you are a freak who only wants to see movies with Colin Jost in them. As Saturday Night Live is currently on hiatus, our common need for a dose of Jos(t) has been fulfilled by two new direct-to-streaming releases that inject the lipless wonder himself into classic pre-existing properties. The Jostmaster General pokes fun at his persona, playing a hiring manager in Coming 2 America, and he’s every child’s favorite wacky character — a plain man named Ben — in the new Tom & Jerry. But the question remains: Are you a true Jost-head? Do you know your Jost from your Jost? Take our Jost Quosts Quiz:
Who Said It: Colin Jost or Colin Jost?
We give you a Jost quote. You tell us if it's from Coming 2 America or Tom & Jerry.
Yes, this is from Coming 2 America!
Yes, this is what Colin Jost famously says when he gets to the hotel in Tom & Jerry.
Yes! You would think this would be from Coming 2 America, but it's from Colin Jost's wedding in Tom & Jerry, in which he rides a cartoon elephant.
Yes, this is Colin Jost describing his cartoon dog, voiced by Bobby Cannavale, in Tom & Jerry. It goes unaddressed that he's feeding his disgusting cartoon dog espressos.
Yes, Colin Jost says this when Lavelle accuses him of benefitting from nepotism in Coming 2 America. You have to laugh.
Yes, Colin Jost says this in Tom & Jerry. WHAT WAS THIS MOVIE?
Yes! This is Colin Jost justifying an inappropriate Halloween costume in Coming 2 America. Thankfully, we are spared the visual.
