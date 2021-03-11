Creed III, Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut, Set for November 2022 Release

What were we saying? Photo: Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan is hitting us with that one-two punch. He stars in and directs Creed III, the latest installment of the Rocky Cinematic Universe, now set for release on November 23, 2022. The date, as well as news of Jordan’s directorial debut, were official announced Wednesday, even though Tessa Thompson told the world about Jordan’s gig late last year. “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.” Jordan has starred in the boxing franchise as Adonis “Creed” Johnson, the son of Rocky Balboa’s foe turned friend Apollo Creed, who was killed in Rocky IV. Creed III, written by Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) based on an outline by Ryan Coogler, sees the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. Coogler directed the first Creed film, which relaunched the iconic franchise, and still serves as a producer alongside alongside Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Jonathan Glickman, and Jordan.

“The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family,” Coogler said in a statement. “It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment.” Jordan is following in the footsteps of his onscreen mentor, Sylvester Stallone, who directed four Rocky films himself. The legacy continues Thanksgiving 2022.