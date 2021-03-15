Emma Stone Is the Queen of Mean in the New Cruella Trailer

Oh yes, Cruella is still happening. Over a year since the first image of Emma Stone as Cruella hit the internet, Disney has released a new trailer for the live-action prequel story of the dog-hating villainess who was first seen in 101 Dalmatians. Diving into de Vil’s backstory, Cruella takes place in the punk-rock era of 1970s London as she ascends the haute-couture ladder. In a voice-over, Stone’s raspy accent explains that people were scared of Cruella her whole life. Scared that she’s “a psycho,” she cackles. “How does the saying go?” she teases. “I am woman. Hear me roar.” Weirdos and outcasts, assemble your uniform: Cruella’s got two-tone hair, a beauty mark, smoky eye, and dark lip. We’re putting on our black Doc Martens as we speak. Cruella, also starring Emma Thompson and Paul Walter Hauser, opens in theaters on May 28. Black-and-white spots after Labor Day? So chic!

