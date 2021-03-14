DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Grammys Performance Took Us to Church and … the Supreme Court?

It’s a lot to process. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What do you want from a Grammys performance: a new, epic rendition of a song? A stage full of guests? Political commentary? DaBaby’s Grammys performance of “Rockstar” had it all, and then some on top of that. Baby performed his Record of the Year–nominated song alongside soul singer Anthony Hamilton, violinist MAPY, and a choir of wannabe Judge Judys and lost Hogwarts students, plus “Rockstar” collaborator Roddy Ricch. Not only was the new rendition stunningly over-the-top, with DaBaby serving as conductor for his gospel choir, it featured a passionate new verse from DaBaby. “My skin don’t look the same, so I get singled out,” he rapped. “Right now I’m performing at the Grammys, I’ll probably get profiled before leavin’ out.” Roddy Ricch is still set to perform on his own later in the night — with or without gospel choir to be determined.