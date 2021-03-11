Dakota Fanning Joins Andrew Scott in the Beautiful Cast of Ripley

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Grab your high-waisted bikinis. Showtime announced today that Dakota Fanning will join Andrew Scott in Ripley, the new series set in the world made famous by the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley. A psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel of the same name, Scott (your Hot Priest from Fleabag, your Moriarty from Sherlock) is set to play the titular Ripley, a grifter hired to travel to Italy to get a businessman’s vagabond son to return home, while Fanning will be Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects Ripley’s motives for traveling to the country. Sherwood was previously played by Gwyneth Paltrow, who presumably didn’t have time to reprise her role as she was busy creating perfume-y explosives. Fanning and Scott will be extremely hot on television together, and you should prepare your hearts now.