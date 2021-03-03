Why, Yes, David Crosby’s Threesomes Would Include Men

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

To paraphrase a wise old quality-assurance director: It was the ’60s, often outdoors, and it’s possible a man slipped in. In a lively new interview with the Los Angeles Times, David Crosby nearly pulled a full Quincy Jones and admitted that he used to enjoy having threesomes with both men and women. “It’s not controversial, man. The French have been doing ménage à trois for centuries,” Crosby explained about the song “Triad,” which he wrote for the Byrds in 1967. “It’s just unusual if you’re sexually very square. Lots of times, three people get together in a bed. I certainly wasn’t the only one doing it. It was fun to adventure back then. I continued being an adventurer for a long time, but my focus was really on obliterating [myself] with hard drugs. Once I got married to Jan, I never touched another woman, ever, at all.” When pressed by the interviewer if his male partners were “anybody we know,” Crosby demurred from saying anything else: “I’m not going to pull off anybody’s covers for you.” Consider this a rare instance of Crosby actually keeping his mouth shut.