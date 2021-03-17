A Timeline of David Dobrik’s Problematic Behavior

Photo: YouTube

After hitting 18.8 million YouTube subscribers and debuting his new $9.5 million house, some may say David Dobrik is at the peak of his career. But what happens when you reach the top? Well, there’s only one way back down. Since joining the platform in 2015, David Dobrik’s charm and cheeky personality have quickly shot him to YouTube superstardom. The now-24-year-old social media mogul is known for his four-minute-and-20-second weekly vlogs, which showcase him and his friends, also known as the Vlog Squad, running around Los Angeles pulling pranks, causing havoc, and ultimately looking like they are having more fun than anyone else. The Vlog Squad has had a rotating cast since its creation; the current group includes David Dobrik himself, Jason Nash, Toddy Smith, Heath Hussar, Scotty Sire, Josh Peck, Corinna Kopf, Nick Antonyan a.k.a. “Jonah,” Jeff Wittek, Matt King, Carly Incontro, Erin Gilfoyand, and Zane Hijazi. None of these members are direct employees of Dobrik, yet they definitely reap the benefits of his following. He does, however, have three employees, who function as pseudo-members: Natalie Mariduena, Taylor Hudson, and Ella-Priya D’Souza. Dobrik is quick to give off “boy next door” energy as he soberly drives around his messy friend group, all while he receives Kids Choice Awards and makes TikToks with Charli D’Amelio.

Though he rose to fame on YouTube, he quickly pivoted to podcasting during the pandemic. He debuted his new podcast studio in his “I BOUGHT A NEW HOUSE!! (2021)” video on February 8, saying, “I can’t be filming the videos that I would be normally making, like the vlogs. But here we have a controlled space and a controlled environment.” The hiatus of Dobrik’s regular videos ultimately left space for former Vlog Squad members to speak out against YouTube’s favorite good boy.

Over the course of last year, various former friends and colleagues of Dobrik’s came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying against him and his squad of young content creators. On March 1, Dobrik launched his new photo-sharing app, “Dispo,” and the reviews turned out to be the perfect platform for disappointed fans to air their grievances and demand accountability from him. Famous for ignoring controversies, Dobrik had remained silent on these issues — that is, until last night, when he released a two-minute-and-30 second video on his “VIEWS” podcast channel, launched just last month, titled “Let’s talk.” We compiled a timeline of Dobrik’s messy past and even messier present so you can decide for yourself whether or not the King of YouTube is over for good.

June 2017

Dobrik releases the since-deleted “HE THOUGHT HE WAS KISSING HER!! (SUPER CRINGEY)” vlog. In this video, Dobrik tricks former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois into kissing Jason Nash, the 47-year-old comedian attached to the group. Francois was told he would be kissing Corinna Kopf, an original Vlog Qquad member and Instagram model known as “pouty girl”. It was not revealed to the blindfolded Francois that he was kissing Nash until after the act had already happened.

November 2018

In another since-deleted vlog titled “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!,” Dobrik is hanging out with a group of friends including former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, nicknamed Durte Dom. In this video, Dom jokes that he has invited over a group of girls to have a fivesome with them. The girls are briefly included in the video while Dom aims sexual jokes and commentary at them.

September 2020

A five-part TikTok series about a young man named Karim offering his “application” to be a designer for Dobrik’s new app goes viral. In the videos, Karim suggests the name of Dispo, which lead Dobrik to comment on his TikTok, saying he loved the name and would be in touch. Karim later reveals that Dobrik decided not to hire him.

June 2, 2020

Seth Francois releases a YouTube video titled “accountability to all creators” that outlines all of the negative and racist situations he experienced while a part of the Vlog Squad. The video includes clips of Dobrik and friends joking about taking Seth to the police station, doing Blackface, offering him watermelon, and labeling him “their only Black friend.”

June 30, 2020

Dobrik uploads his weekly podcast episode, titled “Auditioning for SNL,” in which he takes the first two minutes of a 39-minute episode to apologize for his past behavior. Dobrik receives backlash for what many considered to be the superficiality of this apology, as he does not directly address Francois or any of the specific racist situations.

February 5 2021

Former Vlog Squad member Nick Keswani appears on an H3H3 podcast known for reacting to YouTube drama, specifically Vlog Squad controversies. This particular episode is hosted by the husband-and-wife duo Ethan Edward Klein and Hila Klein. Ethan Edward Klein also hosts another podcast, titled “Frenmies,” with ex Vlog Squad member (and ex girlfriend of Jason Nash) Trisha Paytas. While on the podcast, Keswani shares how his time in the Vlog Squad damaged his mental health. Keswani suffers from a rare form of dwarfism that has also caused him to be blind in his left eye. During his time in the Vlog Squad, Keswani was continuously mocked for his height and disabilities. On the podcast, Keswani states, “ I felt worthless being in those videos. I was like, Dude, why am I even like here? What’s the point in my existence? Because I was just treated like this punching bag.”

February 12, 2021

Seth Francois makes a guest appearance on the same H3H3 podcast on which he spoke about the kissing-prank incident of 2017. Francois claims, “I was touched by someone I did not consent to.”

February 16, 2021

Paytas takes to her H3H3 podcast, Frenemies, to reveal more disturbing allegations against Dobrik. She claims Dobrik hid while she had sex with her boyfriend, Jason Nash, and filmed her naked without her consent. Nash was aware of the prank; however, Paytas claims, “there was no consent given. Because I was dating Jason, because I was a participant in the vlogs — that’s my consent? She also asked Dobrik not to post the video titled “I SNUCK INTO THEIR HOTEL ROOM (SURPRISE)”; the video is still live and currently has more than 14 million views.

February 26, 2021

Klein accuses Dobrik of covering up his assault of Francois by deleting problematic clips from past vlogs and podcast episodes. Klein specifically mentions a section from a podcast episode in which Dobrik and Nash are talking and laughing about the 2017 prank they played on Francois.

March 1, 2021

David Dobrik launches his app, Dispo: the name suggested by Karim in the TikTok series. Although it’s not illegal for Dobrik to use this name, many viewers are displeased with the lack of recognition for Karim. In addition to this, the review section on Dispo in the application store is flooded with comments calling for Dobrik to take accountability for his actions and acknowledge those speaking out against him.

March 4, 2021

Musician, current Vlog Squad member and longtime friend of Dobrik Scotty Sire uploads a video in defense of Dobrik titled “Hi”. The video has since been taken down; however, it included messages between Dobrik and Francois that appeared to show Francois offering consent to the incident that took place back in 2017.

March 4, 2021

Vulture publishes a profile of Trisha Paytas in which she states, “I have more PTSD from David and Jason than I do hooking on Santa Monica Boulevard.” She also blames Dobrik for the downfall of her relationship with Nash, saying she was deemed no longer useful for the vlogs. “Jason was like, ‘I gotta break up with you because of David,’ Paytas explains. “That’s when I spiraled.”

March 8, 2021

After removing his previous video, Sire posts a note to his Twitter in which he apologizes to “anyone who feels as though I disrespected or invalidated their story.”

March 16, 2021

Business Insider publishes an article titled “A woman featured on YouTube star David Dobrik’s channel says she was raped by a Vlog Squad member in 2018 the night they filmed a video about group sex.” The article includes commentary from a young woman who appeared in the 2018 video “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!” in which she claims she was raped by Dom Zeglaitis. The article also includes quotes from Paytas claiming Dobrik asked Nash to purchase alcohol for the women as they were under 21 and could not purchase it for themselves.

March 16, 2021

Dobrik posts a two-minute-and-30 second video titled “Let’s talk” to his podcast YouTube page. In this video, Dobrik claims that consent is the heart of his content. He claims not to agree with some of his previous videos and apologizes directly to Seth Francois. “I just want to make videos where everybody in it, whether you are participating or watching, is enjoying having a good time,” Dobriks says. “I missed the mark with that one.” He goes on to address former members of the Vlog Squad, including Dom Zeglaitis, and states that he has distanced himself from them as he does not align with their actions and does not stand for misconduct. He finishes the video with a promise: “I’m sorry if I have let you down. Things like that won’t happen again. I have learnt from my mistakes and I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I am going to change, but I will also show you and I will prove to you that the mistakes I made before won’t be happening again.” Dobrik fails to respond to the allegations from Paytas or Keswani.