David Dobrik Says He ‘Doesn’t Stand For Any Misconduct’ in New Statement

Photo: YouTube

Following weeks of controversy surrounding sexual assault allegations against David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad, Dobrik has issued a brief statement on YouTube, claiming that “consent is super, super important” to him and acknowledging that he has removed videos from his channel that he no longer “agrees with.” In February, Dobrik and current Vlog Squad member Jason Nash were accused of sexual assault by former Vlog Squad member Seth François, for two videos in which Nash made out with François without his consent.

More recently, an anonymous accuser told Business Insider that Vlog Squad member Durte Dom, real name Dominykas Zeglaitis, sexually assaulted her. That night, according to the accuser, members of the Vlog Squad had pressured her to drink to the point where she could no longer consent. Per Insider, Dobrik was present and filmed the accuser, later using the footage for a consensual “threesome plot” in his vlog. That vlog was later removed from YouTube, and other channels that used footage from the deleted vlog were “copyright struck by a firm that works with top YouTubers,” according to Kat Tenbarge, author of the Insider article.

Dobrik briefly addresses both accusations in his video, which is titled “Let’s talk” and posted to his newest and least-followed YouTube channel (which has 1.67 million subscribers, in contrast to the 18.9 million and 8.7 million subscribers of his other two YouTube channels). “With the Seth situation, I’m sorry to Seth, because I just want to make videos where everybody in it, whether you’re participating or watching, is enjoying and having a good time. I missed the mark with that one,” Dobrik said.

In regards to the allegations against Zeglaitis, Dobrik said, “With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore, like Dom, I chose to distance myself, because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct. I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends.” Dobrik also explained that he has deleted vlogs after realizing that “these don’t represent me anymore and they’re hurtful to other people.” He goes on to say that he has “learned from [his] mistakes,” without elaborating on what precisely those mistakes are, and concludes by promising that his future actions will “speak louder than [his] words.”