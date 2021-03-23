David Dobrik Releases a Second Apology As Sponsors and Views Drop

Dobrik apologizing on the floor. Photo: YouTube

YouTuber David Dobrik joins the likes of Shane Dawson and Tana Mongeau by apologizing for his apology in a new upload to his main channel. For a second time, Dobrik addresses his part in the 2018 sexual assault allegation from an unnamed victim, “Hannah,” against his Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, which was reported by Insider last week. At 1:45 a.m. ET Tuesday, sitting on the floor in his mansion, Dobrik filmed a second video without the people “telling me what to do, giving me advice.” “I wanna apologize to her and her friends for ever putting them in an environment that I enabled that made them feel like their safety and values were compromised,” he said. “I’m so sorry. I was completely disconnected from the fact that when people were invited to film videos with us, especially videos that relied on shock for views or whatever, it was that I was creating an unfair power dynamic. I did not know this before.” He also addresses other women who came forward with allegations against Zeglaitis in the past, either publicly or privately. “I’m sorry that I took Dom’s word for what happened in those certain situations and I didn’t believe you,” he addressed them directly. “And not only did I not believe you, but I made a joke of what kind of a person Dom was because I couldn’t wrap my head around a childhood friend of mine doing this to people and actually hurting people.”

Dobrik’s original apology last week was under three minutes long, had comments disabled, and was posted to his podcast channel, where he has a fraction of his main account’s subscribers. Before posting his latest apology, Dobrik deleted over 17 million views’ worth of videos, according to Social Blade, adding to a total of 95.6 million views deleted since the allegations were reported. His sponsors Honey, EA Sports, Chipotle, and more have all pulled their endorsements. SeatGeek, the company that funded many of Dobrik’s Tesla and car giveaways, officially said they have no plans to work with him again. On Monday, Dobrik stepped down from the board of his photo-sharing app, Dispo, after a major venture capitalism firm pulled out. “I know how crazy it seemed to me that there was some kind of toxicity or some sort of power dynamic in my friend group,” Dobrik finished. “But, especially when creating content that you’re trying to get viewership out of or you’re trying to get laughs out of, really take a moment and look at where the jokes end and where the feelings begin.”