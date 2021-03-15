Demi Lovato Announces New Album Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over

Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On March 23, Demi Lovato’s autobiographical four-part docuseries Dancing With the Devil, in which the singer takes a deep dive into her 2018 overdose, recovery, and current mental health journey, arrives on YouTube. On Monday, Lovato announced her seventh studio album will also drop in the next few weeks, one that will effectively serve as a soundtrack to the doc, which premieres tomorrow at SXSW.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” Lovato said on a Clubhouse livestream Monday night, per Variety. “When we went through the track listing, and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over.’”

Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, which the singer says will span genres including country, R&B, and ‘90s pop, will reportedly arrive on April 2. It will be the first album for Lovato since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.