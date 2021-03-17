Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Include an Ariana Grande Collab

Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fans have waited years for Demi Lovato’s upcoming seventh album — following her 2017 album, Tell Me You Love Me, it’s her first record since her big return to music on the 2020 Grammys stage and her harrowing 2018 overdose. And Lovato is making Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, out on April 2, worth the wait. She spoke to the New York Times for a March 16 profile ahead of her upcoming docuseries, also titled Dancing With the Devil, which follows her path to and recovery from her recent overdose and hits YouTube on March 23. Lovato slipped in a few details on her new music, including the fact that she collaborates with Ariana Grande on a song. The two linked up as Lovato began working with Scooter Braun, also manager to musicians like Grande and Justin Bieber; Grande convinced Braun to work with Lovato after going to coffee with Lovato. “She texted me: You have to take her on, this is my friend. I want to know she’s safe,” Braun told the newspaper. The song with Grande was the last addition to the album, per the Times.

The songs on the album span over three years, with the earliest recorded on Valentine’s Day 2018. The Times said Dancing With the Devil … “has its share of vocal pyrotechnics but is a far more intimate LP,” citing the title track — which can be heard in the Dancing With the Devil series’ trailer — as one of the bigger songs. Lovato will address her experience with addiction and substances on songs like “California Sober,” with a title referring to her current approach to recovery. “I haven’t been by-the-book sober since the summer of 2019,” she told the Times, explaining that she consumes alcohol and weed. And along with recovery, Lovato is also addressing her queer identity more forwardly on the album — after she “dodged a bullet,” in her words, in her engagement to actor Max Ehrich. “When I look back at music in the past that was more hesitant to be as open as I am today,” Lovato said, “I feel like I just robbed myself of vulnerability in some of those songs.”

According to an Apple Music listing, Dancing With the Devil … is 19 tracks in total, including Lovato’s previously released songs “Anyone” and “What Other People Say,” a duet with Sam Fischer. She’s also released the songs “Still Have Me” and “Commander in Chief” in recent months.