Demi Lovato Confronts Addiction on New Song ‘Dancing With the Devil’

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato is bringing the openness from her docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, into her new music. The singer-songwriter released title track “Dancing With the Devil” on March 26, ahead of upcoming album Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, out April 2. She previously teased the anthemic song in the trailer for her docuseries, which focuses on her near-fatal 2018 heroin overdose. The song references the night she relapsed onto drugs after over six years of sobriety, from her beginning drinking red wine to ending up doing meth for the first time. “Thought I knew my limit,” Lovato sings. “I thought that I could quit it / I thought that I could walk away easily.”

The song will be the second on her 19-track album, which Lovato teased on Instagram on March 25. It’s split into a three-song “prelude” and “The Art of Starting Over.” Along with previously released songs “Anyone” (the opening track) and “What Other People Say” with Sam Fischer, the album also features collaborations with Ariana Grande (“Met Him Last Night”), Noah Cyrus (“Easy”), and Saweetie (“My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriends”). Lovato debuted the first two episodes of her docuseries on March 23, and will release the third, of four total, ahead of the album on April 1.