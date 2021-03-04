Move Over, Sex and the City Reboot, a Detransition, Baby Series Is on the Way

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Publisher

Forget about the Sex and the City reboot — the true 2020s iteration of the show is here, in the form of a Detransition, Baby adaptation. Grey’s Anatomy writer-producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan are set to serve as showrunners on the half-hour dramedy adaptation of Torrey Peters’s debut novel, according to Deadline. The book follows three interconnected Brooklynites on the cusp of middle age: 34-year-old Reese, a trans woman who wants to raise a child; her 30-year-old ex Ames, a cis man who detransitioned after breaking up with Reese and is having a baby with his boss; and 39-year-old Katrina, a cis woman and said pregnant boss. And as if all that doesn’t already have you saying “Oh, honey!” to this news, Peters also directly references Sex and the City throughout the novel, with Reese confronting what she calls “the Sex and the City problem” — or which character’s life she’ll follow.

When One World published the book on January 12, Detransition, Baby was heralded as one of the first novels by an out trans person to be published by a big-five publishing house (in this case, Penguin Random House). Now, Peters is also set to write the pilot episode of the adaptation, which is not yet attached to a network. We’ll go out on a limb, though, and guess that all the main characters will be around for this one.